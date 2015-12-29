Crews work to extinguish fire at Maroa home

MAROA - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire on Maroa's south side Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was located at a home in the 100 block of South Wood Street. Authorities closed the road to traffic at the intersections of South Wood Street and West Lincoln Street, and South Wood Street and West Main Street.

Firefighters from the Argenta-Oreana Fire Protection District, Maroa Fire Department, and Hickory Point Fire Department responded to the scene.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.