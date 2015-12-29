New Illinois Law aims to help reduce Veteran Unemployment Rate

SPRINGFIELD – A new law that goes into effect on January 1 could help reduce veteran unemployment rates by allowing private employers to adopt a veterans’ preference employment policy.

House Bill 3122 is a veterans’ preference law for private employers that is in some ways similar to the one already in place for public employers throughout the state. This legislation seeks to implement a veterans’ preference employment policy to put the policy in writing and post it at the place of employment or on their website.

Additionally, the employer’s job application must inform applicants of the veterans’ preference policy.

State Representative Sue Scherer (D-Decatur) says this new law will give Illinois’ veterans a boost in their job search.

“While preference policies in no way guarantees jobs for veterans or puts them in positions they’re not qualified to hold, I’m glad that private employees can now choose to give preferential treatment to veterans and help reduce the unemployment rate for our veterans here in Illinois,” Representative Scherer explains.

