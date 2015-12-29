City of Mattoon Christmas Tree Pickup

This is a good weekend to take down that Christmas tree. The city of Mattoon is offering help to dispose of of real trees starting Monday. The City has scheduled live Christmas tree pick up for the week of January 4th. Curbside pickup will begin Monday, January 4th and end Friday, January 8th. All live trees needing picked up must be placed on the City boulevard by 7 a.m. Monday, January 4th. Public Works Dept. will make one tour of the City to collect the live trees. Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, stand and plastic bags as the trees will be taken to the City's yard waste facility and ground into mulch. And if you'd like to dispose of the tree yourself, the city's yard waste facility, located on Logan Street, is open daily during daylight hours.