More women, minorities owning businesses

The number of businesses owned by women or minorities has grown significantly in recent years according to data released this month by the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to that data, the number of firms owned by women increased from 7.8 million to 9.9 million, a 26.8 percent increase, between 2007 and 2012. During the same period, the number of businesses owned by minorities increased 38.1 percent from 5.8 million to 8.0 million.

Sue Clark, who owns Cake Lady Supply in Decatur, said starting her business took planning and help from SCORE, an organization funded in part by the Small Business Administration and housed locally at Millikin University.

“You do have to develop your plan, and SCORE out at Millikin, I went to them,” Clark said. “They were excellent in giving you the template of, you know, how do I develop my plan?”

Chrissy Spurlock, who owns Giggles on Merchant in Decatur, said owning a business is both demanding and rewarding.

“Retail’s hard. It’s a lot of hours. You have to give 100 percent,” Spurlock said. “But you’re your own boss and you get to do what you want to do.”