Red Cross opens emergency shelter in Watseka

WATSEKA - The American Red Cross has announced that an emergency shelter has been opened in Watseka to help residents who have been displaced by recent flooding.

Red Cross officials say the shelter is located at 1658 East Walnut Street. Volunteers will be on hand to provide emotional support and a safe place to sleep. Other shelters have been opened in Danville, Peoria, Galesburg, and Kincaid.

Officials say anyone who plans on going to a Red Cross shelter should bring the following items for each member of their family:

- Prescription and emergency medications

- Identifications and important personal documents

- Supplies needed for infants and children

- Chargers for any electronic devices you decide to bring

- Books, games, and other entertainment items

Additionally, the American Red Cross also offers safety tips for flooding and wintery conditions on their website. Individuals who wish to volunteer for the Red Cross may do so here.

We have included video taken via drone of the flooding in Watseka below.

Video courtesy of James Roth