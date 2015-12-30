Homeowners in central Illinois encouraged to review insurance policies after this week's storms

SPRINGFIELD – Homeowners and renters alike are being reminded to check their policy coverage following this week’s storms.

The Illinois Department of Insurance says if you have questions or concerns about insurance coverage, you should contact the Department’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 1-866-445-5364.

It’s important to note standard flood coverage does not typically cover damage resulting from sewer backups or sump pump issues. You should ask your insurance agent or company if such coverage is available to add to your policy.

There are steps you’re encouraged to take before disaster strikes to make it easier to file and to recover insurance claims. For starters, homeowners or renters should take an inventory of their personal property and make photocopies of their insurance policies.

For more information about insurance coverage in the event of a flood or other disaster, you’re encouraged to visit the Department’s website http://insurance2.illinois.gov,

