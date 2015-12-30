ALPLM offering free admission to not-for-profit groups on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

SPRINGFIELD - Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum officials say not-for-profit groups will be able to visit the facility at no charge on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Officials say they are offering free admission to these groups in thanks for the work they perform to better the lives of others in the community. This is the third year that the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum has offered free admission to these groups on January 18.

Not-for-profit groups who wish to come to the museum must make reservations ahead of time by calling (217) 558-8939. There must be one adult chaperone for every 10 children, and the ages of the children can range from fourth grade through 12th grade.