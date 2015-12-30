Decatur Park District releases schedule changes for December 31, January 1

DECATUR - The Decatur Park District has announced schedule changes and closures that will be in effect for its facilities on December 31 and January 1.

We've included a list of changes released by Decatur Park District officials below:

December 31:

- The Decatur Indoor Sports Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

- The Decatur Park District Administrative Office will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

- Scovill Golf Course will be closed

January 1:

- The Decatur Indoor Sports Center will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

- The Decatur Airport Office will be closed, flights will not be affected

- Closed facilities include Scovill Golf Course, Schaub Floral Display Center, Decatur Park District Administrative Office, and Poage Arts & Recreation Center

Officials also say all regular hours will resume on January 2. For more information, click here.