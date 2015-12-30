Champaign man pleads guilty to burglary in September 2014 incident

CHAMPAIGN - A Champaign man who faced charges in connection with a September 2014 incident at a County Market in Urbana has pleaded guilty to burglary.

Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz says Jonathan Brumfield, 26, entered the plea on Tuesday. Rietz adds that Brumfield pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary, instead of proceeding to trial for armed violence charges.

Urbana police say Brumfield was arrested on September 4, 2014, after he allegedly attempted to take several cell phone accessories from County Market without paying. During a search, Urbana police say officers allegedly found a loaded handgun in Brumfield's waistband.

Brumfield is scheduled to be sentenced on February 12, 2016. He faces between six and 30 years in prison based on his prior criminal record.