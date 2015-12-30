Douglas County encourages residents to sign up for emergency alert system

DOUGLAS COUNTY - The Douglas County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents to update their emergency contact information in the event of an emergency.

The system used for such matters is called the "codeRED telephone alert system. It is a high-speed emergency notification system provided by the Emergency Communications Network. Douglas County uses CodeRED to quickly keep residents and businesses in Douglas County informed of routine and emergency information that impacts the county.

To update your information or to sign up, visit CodeRED. Signing up could save your life.