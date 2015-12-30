UPDATE - Taylorville police looking for two missing men

UPDATE - The search for two teenagers in Taylorville had a tragic result. At approximately 8:58 AM, search teams found one of the teenagers in the water north of the location where a vehicle was found yesterday.

The Christian County Coroner has identified the teen as Devan R. Everett, 18. Search teams are still looking for the other teenager.



TAYLORVILLE - The Taylorville Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding two young men who were last seen on December 28.

Taylorville police say are teaming up with other local law enforcement agencies to find Devan Everett, 18, and Brandon Mann, 18. Authorities say the two men were last seen at Mann's home at about 10:00 p.m. on December 28, and that no one has had contact with these two men since.

Police say possible areas of interest is the Sangchris Lake area and near the Pawnee area, due to cell tower records in that area. Officers say Mann's cell phone was pinged in that area at about 12:19 a.m. on December 29. Authorities also say that area has seen severe flooding over the last several days.

Both Everett and Mann were traveling in a red 2000 Ford F150 truck with Illinois Registration 1805329B. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two men, call Taylorville police at (217) 824-2211.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.