Ramsey Hired at St. Teresa

DECATUR -- Hall of fame coach Mark Ramsey is on the move again, set as the next head football coach as St. Teresa High School. The school confirmed Ramsey's hiring Wednesday morning.

Ramsey replaces Tim Brilley, who coached the Bulldogs from 2011 to 2015.

According to a statement from St. Teresa, they received 23 applications and interviewed six candidates for the position.

"This was the best group of individuals interviewed for any specific vacancy that I have encountered during the 42 years I've been doing this," said Dr. Ken Hendrickson, St. Teresa's principal. "However, Mark Ramsey's accomplishment throughout these past years are outstanding."

Ramsey spent the last three seasons in Shelbyville, compiling a 17-12 overall record, with two playoff appearances. Before that, he coach 30 years between Moweaqua High and Central A&M.

Ramsey has a current overall record of 256-105, with 26 playoff appearances, including the 1997 2A state championship.

He was inducted into the Illinois Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2007.