State Senator Sam McCann Tours Flooded areas in the 50th District

ILLINOIS – State Senator Sam McCann (R-Carlinville) is touring flooded areas in his district. He’s been meeting with emergency managers and residents in the 50th district facing major flooding.

Senator McCann says, “It’s just awful that after record flooding last spring, many of our communities are facing the same challenge again this winter, but it is a testament to the character of our residents that they can repeatedly fight back the surging waters and rebuild.”

Senator McCann also says, “My job is to make sure the state is doing its part, and that our communities have access to the state resources they need, including supplies for sandbagging from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.”

If you need to get a hold of Senator Sam McCann, you can contact him at his Springfield office at 217-782-8206 or his Jacksonville Office at 217-245-0050.