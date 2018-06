ARGENTA - The GCMS-Fisher Falcons handily won Wednesday's Bomber Classic, netting six individuals titles, and placing 5 more in the top three of their respective classes.

Individual winners for the Falcons included Jacob Horsch (126 lb.), Jared Trantina (145), Key-Shawn Girkin (152), Aaron Carter (160), Tristan Smith (195), and Levi Davis (220).

Rounding out the top five teams were Olney (2nd), Illini Bluffs, Monticello, and Eisenhower.

Click here for full results.