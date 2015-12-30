Kincaid residents, volunteers battle flooding

Several homes were flooded and roads were impassable Wednesday.

“I’ve lived here for many years … and I have never seen the water this high,” said resident Lou Selzer. “It’s going to take weeks if not months to get the cleanup and to get the damage mitigated.”

Among the residents dealing with that damage is Melissa Devault.

“The basement’s full (of water) up to the ceiling, but it didn’t come into the main part of the house, so we got lucky,” Devault said.

Volunteers have been working to help those stranded or displaced by the flooding. The Red Cross has set up a shelter at South Fork High School, while other volunteers have been preparing meals and providing clean clothes and supplies at Midland United Methodist Church.