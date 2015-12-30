New State Laws Take Effect January 1st

Springfield - The Rauner administration's first year with lawmakers started off rocky to say the least.

At the end of the calendar year, the freshman governor and the General Assembly remain gridlocked over the state's budget.

For much of the year, little ground was moved on the issue, but that doesn't mean laws weren't passed.

In fact, 237 laws were passed.

That includes laws requiring carbon monoxide detectors in schools following a leak in Girard schools last year.

"The bill tries to strike a balance to say that existing buildings should be retrofitted with what are inexpensive devices near machinery or near things in buildings that produce carbon monoxide. Moving forward, when there's new construction on a building, those detectors should be hardwired much like smoke or fire detectors are," state Bunker Hill state senator Andy Manar.

Another law going into effect will include rules and regulations on how police use body cameras should they elect to equip officers with them.

That's something some police say will hold officers and the public accountable.

"The public knowing we have a camera effects their behavior makes them feel a little more accountable and even our officers that are professional on a day to day basis. I think law enforcement in general is okay with that because we realize that far more circumstances than not, that's only going to show the good cause and reasons for why we do what we did," said Springfield police deputy chief, Dyle Stokes.

As for the budget impasse, lawmakers will continue to debate that when they return January 13th.