National FoodWorks Services Facility Almost 60% Complete

DECATUR – The silicon valley of food production is happening right in Central Illinois.

For months, construction on National FoodWorks Services in Decatur has been an ongoing and exciting effort. After creating networks with ADM, that came in the form of a $2 million dollar grant, to partnering for an entrepreneurship training program with RCC the skies the limit for the "innovative food hub."

National FoodWorks Services LLC. Managing Partner Tony Caccomo said, "The world of food is changing now faster than it ever has been in 50 years, and we are gonna be ground zero for some food innovation which is why we are excited about calling ourselves a food innovation center."

The facility will not only house food production and manufacturing but will also be the next in line for local farmers to bring food to and get cleaned and packaged. Offering the opportunity for the world's leader in food manufacturing to be located right on Brush College Road.

Caccomo also said, “Acquire fresh local produce that we can process and package for normal delivery or frozen varieties of local produce for winter months."

The facility is almost 60% complete and is set to open for production in 2 months.