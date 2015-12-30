Central Illinois Counties Now Added To Governor’s Disaster Proclamation

SPRINGFIELD - In an update to a story WAND brought you last week, Governor Bruce Rauner has added eleven more counties to the state disaster declaration for widespread flooding.

In a news release, Rauner announced on January 5 that Cass, Cumberland, Iroquois, Lawrence, Marion, Menard, Moultrie, Pike, Richland, Sangamon, and Vermilion Counties were added to the declaration. These 11 counties join the 12 counties added last week to bring the total number of counties affected by this declaration to 23.

Counties under the declaration have access to a wide variety of state resources, such as sandbags, sand, pumps, trucks, inmate crews, and other assistance.

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner originally named seven counties in his state disaster declaration on Tuesday, December 29, but he has now expanded that declaration to include five more counties.

On Tuesday, Governor Rauner declared Calhoun, Jackson, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties. Then, on Wednesday, December 30, he expanded that declaration to also include Alexander, Christian, Clinton, Douglas and Morgan counties.

That brings the statewide total to 12 declared counties.

Governor Rauner says the state of Illinois will continue to support local efforts with personnel and resources throughout the flood events.

“While the rains have stopped, we’re continuing to see more communities battling flood waters in order to protect their residents and critical facilities,” Rauner says.

The Governor will be returning to Springfield on Thursday evening. He will then spend several days in Central and Southern Illinois viewing flood damage, thanking volunteers and ensuring communities have everything they need to recover.

The State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC), which was activated Monday morning in Springfield, will remain open and coordinating the state’s flood response until the threat has passed.

Further updates on the current situation are available at the Ready Illinois website.