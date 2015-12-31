Springfield Area Arts Council hosting 29th Annual Celebration of the Arts

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Area Arts Council is inviting central Illinois residents to ring in the new year by attending its 29th annual New Year's Eve Celebration of the Arts on December 31.

Officials say the theme for this year's event is "Downtown To A Fine Art." The event begins with free hands-on activities and entertainment for children at Springfield High School from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Activities will include face painting, clay sculpture, harmonica lessons, and more.

At 6:00 p.m., the first of more than 30 performers will begin to entertain attendees in downtown Springfield. The performances will take place at eight stages throughout the area, including the Hoogland Center for the Arts, Lincoln Library, Grace Lutheran Church, Central Baptist Church, and the Lincoln Home Visitors' Center. The early performances, which includes magicians and dancers, will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

A traditional fireworks display will be held at Fourth Street and Capitol Avenue at 8:00 p.m., with more performances being held from 8:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Admission wristbands cost $18 for adults, and $5 for children ages five through 18, and can be purchased at Schnuck's locations and County Market locations in Springfield, online, and at several other businesses.

