Sangamon County Highway Department reopens Rochester Road

SPRINGFIELD - The Sangamon County Highway Department says Rochester Road, between Rochester and East Lake Shore Drive in Springfield, has been reopened to motorists.

Highway Department officials say water on the Sangamon River's South Fork has receded enough to allow the reopening of the road. However, officials say water levels in the area are still very high, and that motorists are urged to be aware of the dangers of water on the roadway.

Motorists are also being reminded that they should not drive over a water-covered roadway, and should seek an alternate route instead. Additionally, officials say there may be ice on the roadway due to falling temperatures.

For more information, call the Sangamon County Highway Department at (217) 535-3070.