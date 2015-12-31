ISP officials urging motorists to avoid flooded roadways

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois State Police officials say they are urging motorists to use caution when driving on roadways that are at risk of being flooded.

ISP officials say they are offering several flood-related driving tips to keep citizens safe. These tips include not driving through flooded areas, to reduce speed on wet roadways, to not cross a road covered by any amount of water, and to seek higher ground if your car stalls.

Additionally, The U.S. National Weather Service is also offering flood-related information here. Motorists are also reminded to use caution around stopped authorized emergency vehicles, and that its the law to change lanes if possible and slow down when approaching one of these vehicles.

For more information about road closures in Illinois, click here or call (800) 452-4368.