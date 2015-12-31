Bike Trail Closures In Macon County Because of Flooding

Decatur, IL – The Rock Springs-Fairview Bike Trail is temporarily closed due to flooding.  The Macon County Conservation District anticipates that it will remain closed for several weeks until waters recede and the trail is cleared of debris.

For the most current information on trail and conservation area conditions, call the Macon County Conservation District hotline at 217-421-7493 or visit maconcountyconservation.org.

