Springfield police seeking 2 suspects in armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into an armed robbery that took place Thursday afternoon.

Springfield police say officers were dispatched to the Rocket Stop convenience store, located in the 2800 block of South MacArthur, for a report of an armed robbery. Upon arriving, officers learned that two men entered the store and demanded money from an employee.

Authorities say one of the suspects was armed with a knife, and that the employee was cut on the neck during an altercation. The men then ran from the scene in a northeast direction. Police say the employee, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment, did not have a life-threatening injury.

Springfield police say the suspects were described as black males in their 20s, with one wearing a blue-colored hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing a pink-colored hooded sweatshirt.

This incident is under investigation by the Springfield Police Department. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.