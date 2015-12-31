Macon County Conservation District offering tour of conservation areas

DECATUR - The Macon County Conservation District is inviting central Illinois families to explore the district's conservation areas during a special tour on January 9.

Officials say the tour will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., with attendees making stops at each conservation area. Those who take the tour will be able to look for wildlife and take in the sights of nature in winter while learning more about restoration work at each stop.

The tour will kick off from the Rock Springs Nature Center, and is free and open to the public. However, you must register online by January 8.

For more information, or to register, visit the Macon County Conservation District's website.