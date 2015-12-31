One arrested in connection with New Year's Eve bank robbery in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN - The Champaign Police Department says one man has been arrested in connection with a Thursday morning bank robbery on the city's southwest side.

Champaign police say they were dispatched to First Bank and Trust, located in the 2900 block of Crossing Court, at about 10:39 a.m. for a reported armed robbery. Upon arriving, officers say they learned that an individual entered the bank with what appeared to be a handgun, demanded money, and left the bank after receiving an undetermined amount of cash.

Authorities say an employee of the bank followed a vehicle that was believed to be transporting the suspect from the Cherry Hills subdivision near the bank to a neighborhood near the 1400 block of West Springfield Avenue. Champaign police say officers arrived in the neighborhood, and an individual was arrested. Additionally, police say the vehicle that the suspect was believed to be traveling in, as well as evidence from the robbery, were seized by officers.

The Champaign Police Department says the suspect is identified as Edward Jovel Peppers, 37. Authorities say Peppers may also face charges in connection with a December 4, 2015 bank robbery in Urbana.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.