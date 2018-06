CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) -- Brionna Jones had 16 points and a career-high 19 rebounds as No. 6 Maryland overcame a slow start to defeat Illinois 79-63 Thursday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Kristen Confroy led the Terrapins with 17 points.

Jones was 7 of 10 from the field and hauled down 11 defensive rebounds for Maryland (12-1).

Chatrice White led Illinois (7-5) with 14 points, while Sarah Hartwell and Kennedy Cattenhead added nine each.