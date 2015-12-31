Hand To Sand Combat - Sandbagging In Petersburg

Petersburg – It’s hand to sand combat. Battling flood waters as they try to enter the Petersburg business district.

Sandbagging has been underway the past several days as the Sangamon River rushes out of its banks. Volunteers and inmates from the Illinois Department of Corrections working against time to build a four to five foot wall to stop the water before it enters town.

“Just doing my part to help the community out,” said Jeremy Schoby of the Williamsville Volunteer Fire Department. It’s his second flood of the week. “I was helping in Riverton a few days ago. That’s where I’m from and it’s flooded pretty good there too.”

Sand is delivered by the truck load. Volunteers then individually put sand in each bag for placement along the sandbag wall.

“It’s not just the Petersburg people helping. It’s everyone coming together which is really nice,” stated volunteer Shilo Sullivan of Greenview. “Good thing I work out. I can skip my workout for today at least.”

Flood stage on the Sangamon River is 23 feet. Thursday afternoon at 3:15pm was 30.4 feet. The river is expected to rise to 32 feet late Friday evening.

(Pictured: Shilo Sullivan fills a sandbag in Petersburg December 31, 2015)