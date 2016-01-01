Fire crews battling fire in Mattoon

MATTOON – Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Mattoon.

The initial call came out at about 8:00 PM on New Year's Eve. A building, located at 1901 Wabash in Mattoon, caught fire. The roof and second floor collapsed. The Fire Chief told WAND News firefighters have not been able to get inside the building to put out the fire because the building is not safe to enter.

Crews are currently putting out flare-ups as they happen. No injuries have been reported.

The building belongs to a construction company and was mostly being used for storage, although it did have a workshop inside.

A viewer provided WAND-TV with video of the fire. It can be found below.