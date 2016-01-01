St. Teresa's Jacardia Wright Named Freshman All-American by MaxPreps

DECATUR -- St. Teresa freshman RB/S Jacardia Wright earned some high praise from a national high school publication.

MaxPreps.com selected Wright as part of their Freshman All-American 1st Team, one of 28 athletes from across the country to make the list, making the list as a defensive back.

Wright is the only one from Illinois.

According to the MaxPreps write-up, "Wright, a free safety with impressive potential, could have made the team as a running back as well."

Wright rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2015, despite not starting the year at the Bulldogs' primary tailback.

MaxPreps partners with more than 25,000 coaches across the country and "aspires to cover every team, every game and every player."