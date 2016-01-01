Kincaid continues flood recovery

KINCAID - The community of Kincaid in Christian County continues to recover from flooding earlier this week.

Many families have been unable to remain in their homes because of severe water damage, and others have spent recent days removing personal items, furniture and construction materials from their homes.

Community volunteers are collecting and sorting clothing and other items at a house at the corner of Richardson and Dial, while others provide meals and collect cleaning supplies in the basement of Midland United Methodist Church.

Community members said they are in particular need of cleaning supplies like bleach as well as plastic totes that residents could use to haul items out of houses. On Monday, a Southern Baptist recovery team is expected to arrive in town to help residents clean out damaged homes, the village’s mayor and police chief said Friday.

The police chief and mayor also said that a fund called “Kincaid Comes Together” has been set up at Midland Bank.

Red Cross volunteers are also on hand to provide help and counseling.