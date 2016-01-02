Sidney man identified in January 1 Homer crash

HOMER – The Champaign County Coroner has identified a man who died after being involved in a crash in Homer, Illinois, on January 1, 2016.

66-year-old Kenneth Thurman, of Sidney, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash at 7:50 PM on Friday in Homer. Thurman’s vehicle left the roadway near 2556 Homer Lake Road and struck a tree, causing significant damage to this GMC Sierra pick-up truck.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from traumatic head injuries sustained in the crash. The final autopsy results are pending toxicology studies. An inquest may be held at a later date.

This death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. We will provide updates should any more be released.