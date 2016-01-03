Red Cross offers mental health workers to help victims of flood in central Illinois

PEORIA - Mental health workers will be available in Watseka today to help people affected by flooding.

"Disasters are stressful and that stress can be difficult to deal with on your own," said Betsy Pratt, CEO of the American Red Cross Central and Southern Illinois Region. "Red Cross mental health workers are here to listen."

Once the floodwaters have receded enough, Red Cross disaster assessment teams will begin evaluating the extent of the damage.

Red Cross volunteers will be starting casework as soon as they meet with those affected and help them plan the next steps in the recovery process.

Red Cross disaster mental health workers will be available at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 1658 E. Walnut Street in Watseka, Illinois from Noon to 5:00 PM.