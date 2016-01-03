Governor Rauner tours flooded areas in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD - Governor Bruce Rauner will be getting a first-hand look at flood-ravaged parts of central Illinois today.

He is touring damage in Petersburg at 9:00 AM, Riverton at 10:00 AM, Kincaid at 11:00 AM, and Villa Grove at 1:00 PM.

Rauner spent much of the last two days touring flooded areas in the southern part of the state.

So far, at least a dozen counties in Illinois have been declared state disaster areas; such a declaration makes resources available to help communities respond and recover from flooding. Sangamon County, for example, will need just over $700,000 in damages to qualify for federal reimbursements.