Taylorville search teams find body of second missing teen

TAYLORVILLE - In an update to a story WAND has been covering, the Christian County Coroner has announced that a second body found by a Taylorville search team member has been identified as Brandon Mann, 18.

Authorities say they have been searching for both Mann and Devan Everett, 18, since December 30. Taylorville police say the two men were last seen at Mann's home on December 28, and that no one had contact with either man since.

On December 31, the vehicle that Everett and Mann were traveling in was found, and on January 1, search teams found the body of Devan Everett in the water north of that location.

Coroner Amy Calvert Winan says Mann's body was found at about 9:10 a.m., after water had receded from an area which had been heavily flooded.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office, Taylorville Police Department, Christian County Coroner's Office, Illinois State Police Air Operations, Taylorville Fire Department, Morrisonville Fire Department, Prairie State Helicopters Inc., Conservation Police, Springfield Underwater Search and Rescue, Sangamon County Search and Rescue K9 Team, Morgan County Dive Team, and Shelby County Dive Team partnered together to conduct this search.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.