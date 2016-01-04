Decatur police make 20 DUI arrests during "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign

DECATUR - The Decatur Police Department has announced that 20 DUI arrests were made as part of the national "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign during the holiday season.

Decatur police say they increased evening patrols between December 18 and January 3, as well as deployed hire-back patrols during three nights of the enforcement period. Authorities say three of the 20 arrests during this period of time were made by hire-back patrols.

Officers say there's no telling how many lives were saved by removing 20 impaired drivers from roadways this holiday season. Decatur Police Sergeant Chris Peters says officers "gave Decatur drivers plenty of warning" about the increased enforcement efforts, and that drunk driving is "a reckless, 100 percent preventable crime."

The Decatur Police Department joined with other local law enforcement agencies, the Illinois State Police, and the Illinois Department of Transportation during this campaign. For more information about the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, click here.