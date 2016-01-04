Coroner identifies woman who died after crash in Edinburg

EDINBURG - The Christian County Coroner has released the identity of a woman who died after a vehicle crash in Edinburg on January 3.

Coroner Amy Winans says Marilyn Christopher, 70, was pronounced dead at Taylorville Memorial Hospital at 3:20 p.m. Police say a report was made at about 2:23 p.m. that a vehicle has lost control, hit a parked vehicle, and the a building near Grant and Franklin Streets in Edinburg. The driver, identified as Christopher, was then taken to the hospital.

Winans says Christopher had a cardiac event that caused her vehicle to crash, based on witnesses, medical reports, and on-scene investigation.

This incident is still under investigation by the Christian County Sheriff's Office and Christian County Coroner's Office. We will provide more details as they become available.