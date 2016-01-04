CICBC officials hosting blood drive in Decatur

DECATUR - Central Illinois Community Blood Center officials are encouraging residents to participate in a community blood drive in Decatur on January 13.

CICBC officials say the drive will be held at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. All blood types are needed, and the procedure usually lasts between 45 minutes to one hour.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh more than 110 pounds, and have a photo I.D. or CICBC Donor Card. Additionally, individuals who have controlled high blood pressure or diabetes may also be accepted as potential donors. Individuals who last gave blood before November 18, 2015 are eligible to donate at this drive.

If you would like to donate, you are asked to visit CICBC's website and enter the code 60455 to locate the drive, or call (217) 241-7550.