HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital names 2016 New Year's Baby

EFFINGHAM - HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital officials say they welcomed the first baby born at the hospital in 2016 at 1:08 a.m. on January 1.

Officials say the baby boy, named Griffey, was born to Teutopolis residents Erica and Derek Schumacher. Griffey weighed eight pounds, eight ounces at birth, and was measured to be 20 inches long.

Officials also say HSHS St. Anthony's Women and Children's Care presented Erica and Derek with a gift basket to celebrate Griffey's birth. Additionally, Griffey was named St. Anthony's 2016 New Year's Baby.

For more information about HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, click here.