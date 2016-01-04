Volunteer clean-up crews arrive in Kincaid

A recovery team from the Capital City Baptist Association in Springfield arrived in Kincaid Monday, the latest addition to the flood clean-up effort in the Christian County town.

The team, which is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, works to clean out flood-damaged homes by removing personal items that cannot be saved, removing damaged flooring and wall-boards, power washing the interiors of some homes and treating them for mold or mildew, said David Howard, the group’s director of missions.

“These folks are mostly gainfully employed and they take personal days, vacation days, they do whatever they can to come and help someone,” Howard said. “The only reason we do it is so we can tell people about Jesus.”

Howard said people in need of the group’s services can request them through the Kincaid Police Department, and he said the group plans to work in Kincaid through Friday at least. He also said volunteers who are not members of the group are welcome to come and help.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross continues work in Kincaid as well. A Red Cross representative has been stationed inside Kincaid Baptist Church on Monday and planned to be there Tuesday as well.

On Saturday, responding to requests for information from WAND-TV, a spokesperson for the Federal Emergency Management Agency said the agency is monitoring the effects of flooding in Illinois but added that “there has not been a request for federal assistance as state and local public safety officials are still (in) the flood response phase of this event.” The spokesperson also provided a flow-chart of the disaster declaration process.