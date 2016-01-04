Crime Stoppers holding their 7th Annual Trivia Night

SPRINGFIELD – Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties invite residents to attend its 7th Annual Trivia Night on Saturday, January 30, at the Prairie Capital Convention Center.

The event is billed as the Midwest’s largest trivia night, with over 90 teams participating in last year’s competition. More than 100 tables are ready for teams to compete in the 2016 challenge.

First place will take home a $500 cash prize. Second place will receive $300. Third place will be awarded $200. There will also be a ten for ten raffle, with winners drawn between each round. Prize values will increase during each round. The heads or tails game will also offer trivia participants the opportunity to win additional prize money.

This year’s event will feature Emcees John Spalding and Andi Brooks from WFMB-FM. AM Springfield’s Sam Madonia will also be performing. Questions are being prepared by Russ Friedewalk of Trivia Workshop.

Participants are allowed to bring their own food and snacks; however, there will be refreshments available for purchase at the center.

Those interested in registering can do so online or by phone. Online registration is available at the Crime Stoppers website. Teams wishing to register by phone should call 217-622-9547.

The event takes place at the Prairie Capital Convention Center, located at 1 Convention Center Plaza in Springfield. Doors will open at 5:30 PM, with the contest beginning at 7 PM.