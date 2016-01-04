Budget Impasse Continues; Springfield Grows Despite State Woes

Springfield - For much of 2015, lawmakers fought over numbers and agendas.

Democrats said the new budget should have more funding for social service programs, something that would required additional revenue through tax increases.

On the other hand, the governor and Republicans want reforms, including property tax freezes, worker's comp, and term limits for lawmakers.

The impasse has lead to credit rating downgrades and cuts to many state departments, but it hasn't hurt job growth in the capitol city.

"Healthcare is the largest employer in Springfield now, more so than state government. I think it's important as the population ages in our area as well, we're going to see people who need more medical services so i only see the medical field growing in the Springfield area," said Springfield state representative Tim Butler.

However, that doesn't mean jobs are not leaving the state.

"I'm concerned the budget does have a negative impact as Illinois is viewed around the country," added Butler.

It's those people leaving that Butler said should be a wake-up call for lawmakers to straighten things out.

"I think it really underscores the need for a good business climate in Illinois that helps create jobs and moves Illinois forward. I hear from businesses frequently about the fact that they don't want to expand in Illinois or they don't want to move into Illinois because they see too many burdensome regulations," said Butler.

Lawmakers resume budget talks when they return to the Capitol on January 13th.