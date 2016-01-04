Friends of Taylorville Teens Who Drowned In Flood Waters Speak

TAYLORVILLE – After the bodies of two missing teens turned up over the weekend after a 6-day search, family and friends gather together to attempt to put to put the pieces of their lives back together.

Tyler Gist grew up with Brandon Mann.

Gist said, "Two months apart we were basically connected as friends."

Authorities located the bodies of both teens within days of each other. It’s believed they were trying to cross flooded waters and could not withstand the 36 feet of water in the flooded fields.

Family friend Harold Gist said, "These kids were athletes. They were super strong kids. They were really healthy kids but… after each development you kinda start just getting numb."

Services will be held for Devan Everett on January 5 and for Brandon on Friday, January 8.