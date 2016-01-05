Flood Warning Continues At Petersburg

The Flood Warning continues for the Sangamon River at Petersburg.

- Until Wednesday evening.

- At 715 PM Monday the stage was 27.2 feet.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

- Forecast: The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by Wednesday afternoon.

- Impact: At 29.0 feet...Route 123 is closed. Water over tops Illinois Midland railroad tracks at 4th Street.