MCCD hosting Hunter Safety Education Class

DECATUR - Macon County Conservation District officials say they will host an Illinois Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Education Class during the month of January.

This education class will be held at Rock Springs Nature Center from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on January 18 and 20, and from 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. on January 22. Attendees will learn more about hunter ethics, equipment, and rules during this 10-hour class.

This class will satisfy the requirement that Illinois hunters must complete a Hunter Safety Education class, and hunters will not need to retake the class once successfully completed.

Officials say there is no fee or age limit, but students must all class times and pass a written test in order to receive their certificate. Additionally, interested individuals must register online by January 15.

For more information, or to register, visit the Macon County Conservation District's website.