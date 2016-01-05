State tax refunds not expected until March 1, 2016

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Revenue has announced that individual income tax refunds for the 2016 filing season are not anticipated to be released until March 1, 2016.

IDOR officials say the delay is not being caused by the current budget impasse, rather by the additional steps being taken to combat fraud during the 2016 filing season. According to the state Revenue Department, nearly $5 million was saved due to fraud prevention efforts last year.

IDOR Director Connie Beard says the extra time is used to "better detect attempts at identity theft," and to "ensure taxpayer funds do not fall needlessly into the hands of criminals."

For more information, including forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2016 filing season, click here.