McLean County Board Chairman facing multiple counts of wire fraud

BLOOMINGTON - The McLean County Board Chairman has been indicted on several fraud counts in connection with an alleged scheme to take hundreds of thousands of dollars from McKinsey & Company Inc. and State Farm.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, McLean County Board Chairman Matt Sorensen and former McKinsey partner Navdeep Arora were named in a federal indictment for multiple counts of wire fraud. In the release, Sorensen is said to be facing five counts of wire fraud, while Arora is facing eight counts of wire fraud.

The release states that Arora and Sorensen allegedly used two consulting services companies to defraud McKinsey and State Farm out of phony consulting fees. Authorities say the scheme resulted in more than $490,000 being fraudulently billed to State Farm and McKinsey. Additionally, authorities say Arora allegedly fraudulently obtained more than $400,000 from McKinsey, McKinsey clients, and State Farm in travel and expense reimbursements.

If convicted, Sorensen and Arora face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever amount is greater, for each count of wire fraud. We will provide more information as it becomes available.