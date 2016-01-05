MORE DETAILS: Nokomis Fire District and Other Fire Authorities Rescue Infant From Fire

MORE DETAILS – WAND News now has more details surrounding a fire that resulted in fire personnel rescuing an infant from a second story bedroom.

According to Joseph Gasparich, Public Information Officer for the Nokomis Area Fire Protection District (NAFPD), Rebecca Sims-Carlson, of Nokomis, is currently healing at the Memorial Burn Center in Springfield after she went back inside of her burning home to save her 18-month-old daughter Ada Carlson.

Gasparich says that responders had not known initially that Ada’s mother had gone back inside to save the child when she realized the child’s father only had Ada’s two-year-old sibling with him. Sims-Carlson was burned on her hands and one foot during her attempt to save her child’s life.

Various emergency personnel were on scene assisting in the rescue starting at 10:06 AM, with Captain Michael Smalley of the NAFPD retrieving the infant from the burning home.

“It took an all-out team effort that resulted in the rescue of Ada,” Captain Smalley says.

At the time of the NAFPD’s release, the child is still in St. John’s Hospital’s pediatric unit receiving care.

Members of the First Baptist Church began a collection of money and clothing for the Carlson family. A fund is also still open at the First National Bank to assist the family with any financial needs.

NOKOMIS – The Nokomis Area Fire Protection District reports personnel responded to a fire that trapped a mother and child in a second story bedroom.

Personnel responded to a structure fire at 202 East Union Street at 10:02 AM on Tuesday, January 5. Firefighters worked upon arrival to rescue an infant from a second story bedroom. The infant was transported by Nokomis Witt Area Ambulance service to the local helipad and flown to Springfield St. John’s Hospital by Arch Air Medical helicopter. According to firefighters, the infant was crying and seemed to be in good condition.

The infant’s mother, the second person caught in the fire, was also airlifted to Memorial Medical Center’s Burn Unit.

The fire was put out quickly after the infant was rescued.

Firefighters from the Nokomis Area Fire Protection District, Witt Fire Department, Fillmore Fire Protection District, Pana Fire Department and Taylorville Fire Department worked together to extinguish the fire.

Nokomis fire officials say a fund to benefit the family has been established at the First National Bank of Nokomis, Illinois.