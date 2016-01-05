HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to Host Blood Drive

DECATUR – HSHS St. Mary's Hospital will host a community blood drive Wednesday, January 13.

The drive will be held in the Assisi Room of the Hospital on Lake Shore Drive from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Potential donors must weigh more than 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. Bring a photo ID or your Blood Donor card.

You can contact the Community Blood Center at (217) 241 7550. If you last gave blood on or before November 8, 2015 you are eligible to donate.