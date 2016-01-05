Up to date road conditions from IDOT

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is reminding motorists to utilize its online map to keep informed on winter road conditions.

This map can be accessed on both smartphones and computers for quick access to information on Illinois roads during inclement weather. The Getting Around Illinois map is updated 24/7 during winter weather and other times when traveling the roads can be hazardous.

Illinois Transportation Secretary Randy Blankenhorn says this is especially important with Illinois winters’ reputation for their rapidly changing conditions.

“The winter road conditions map gives you a quick, simple-to-understand view of road conditions throughout Illinois. It’s a great tool for knowing what to expect if you are traveling during snow-and-ice season,” Blankenhorn adds.

Motorists can now view IDOT’s new video detailing how data for the map is collected and passed along in simple red, yellow and green colors to inform Illinois drivers with driving information they will need for the winter.

IDOT officials report the Getting Around Illinois website averages one to two million visits during the winter months. Users can also use the website to find other useful information, such as points of interest, gas stations, restaurants and hotels.

Regardless of the season, motorists should always check the weather before they hit the road. Updated weather conditions and forecasts can be found on WAND’s Weather page.