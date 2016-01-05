Mattoon Fire Fighters Want Easier Access to Burning Buildings

MATTOON – Fire fighters in Mattoon want greater access to get into building when they're on fire.

On Tuesday, January 5, the Mattoon City Council talked about whether it's a good idea to require businesses to install key boxes outside. That's as authorities continue to investigate this fire that destroyed a warehouse in Mattoon on New Year's Eve. WAND News recently reported on the fire on January 1.

The boxes would provide quicker entry to buildings with a fire alarm. Fire fighters will be able to access a building during an emergency without having to wait on a key holder to arrive or force open a door.